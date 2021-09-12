Bridgeport

Man Drowns at Lake Hills Beach in Bridgeport

An investigation is underway after a man drowned at Lake Hills Beach in Bridgeport on Sunday morning.

Police received a 911 call for a missing swimmer at Lake Hills Beach #1 around 8:40 a.m.

According to investigators, a caller reported that he and a friend had gone swimming, but his friend had not resurfaced for approximately three minutes.

Dive teams from Fairfield Police Department, Fairfield Fire Department and Bridgeport Police Department entered the water to look for the swimmer.

At approximately 12:45 p.m., crews said found the swimmer's body approximately 50 feet from the shore and in approximately five-and-a-half feet of water.

Authorities said the swimmer has been identified as 35-year-old Karlis Eltermanis, of Bridgeport. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

