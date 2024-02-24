1 dead after house fire in New Britain

One person has died after a house fire in New Britain on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to reports of a fire at a home in the 300 block of Chapman Street around 6:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire coming from a bedroom on the second floor.

Firefighters rescued one person. It's unclear if this person is injured.

Another person was found dead in the bedroom, according to fire officials. The person's identity has not been released.

Investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.