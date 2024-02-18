1 hospitalized after vehicle becomes partially submerged in river in Vernon

One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle was partially submerged in a river in Vernon overnight.

Firefighters and EMS were called to Hartford Turnpike just before 2 a.m. Sunday after getting reports of a car into the water.

Once there, firefighters said they found a vehicle 10 feet down a mild slope. The hood of the vehicle was reportedly partially submerged in the river.

According to fire officials, two people were able to escape from the vehicle with one person transported to the hospital. The extent of any injuries are unclear at this time.