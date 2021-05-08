1 in Critical Condition After Crash in Stamford

One person is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Stamford on Friday night, according to police.

Investigators said a 42-year-old Stamford resident was driving a 2017 Honda Accord southbound on Courtland Avenue and was trying to turn left into a driveway when he was struck from behind by a 2005 Infinity G35 being driven by a 21-year-old Stamford resident around 11:05 p.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Infinit hit the Honda with enough force to propel it further south on Courtland Avenue, authorities added.

The driver of the Honda was transported to Stamford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officers said..

The driver of the Infiniti was taken to Stamford Hospital with life-threatening injuries and is currently listed in critical condition, police said.

Officers believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information should contact The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at (203) 977-4712.