1 in Critical Condition, Several Transported after Stamford Crash

One person is in critical condition and several others were transported after a crash in Stamford Friday night.

Police were dispatched to the intersection of North State St. and Canal St. at approx. 10:59 p.m.

"A 2017 Jaguar being driven by a 23 year-old was traveling through the intersection of North State St when it collided with a 2012 Ford Escape that was being driven by a 22 year-old Wilton resident," said Sergeant Jeffrey Booth.

According to officers, the force of the impact caused both vehicles to be re-directed to the northwest corner of the intersection, where they came to final rest. Both vehicles suffered very heavy damage.

Police said the passenger of the Ford Escape suffered life-threatening injuries and is currently in critical condition at Stamford Hospital. The operator suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, he is also being treated at Stamford Hospital.

All of the parties involved were transported to Stamford Hospital for treatment.

Investigators said no charges have been filed at this time.

The incident is remains under investigation.