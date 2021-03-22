1 Injured in Hartford Shooting

Police are investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting in Hartford Monday.

Police said they were called to the area of 14 York St. around 2:41 p.m. The male victim was shot in the stomach, according to police, and he was concious and alert when officers arrived.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The Major Crimes and Crime Scene divisions are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).