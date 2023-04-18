1 Killed in Seymour Crash Monday Night

One person was killed in a crash in Seymour Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to a one-car crash in the area of 189 Maple Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to police.

A car traveling north on Maple Avenue started to skid as it rounded a curve, went into the southbound lanes before skidding back across the northbound lanes and then struck a tree, police said.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Joshua Rivera, of Seymour, was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to police.

