1 Person Burned in Shed Fire in Killingly

One person was transported to the hospital with burns after a shed fire in Killingly on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters from Dayville Fire Department said they responded to Lake Road shortly before 2 p.m. for a report of a shed fire with minor injuries.

When crews arrived, they said they found the shed fully engulfed in fire and a person on the ground.

Crews worked quickly to prevent the shed fire from extending to nearby structures.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to firefighters, the person suffered burns and was taken to an area hospital by LifeStar. The extent of the person's injuries are unknown at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.