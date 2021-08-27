state parks

1 State Swimming Area Remains Closed Due to Water Quality Concerns

Sign at Gay City State Park says it is closed for swimming due to bacteria levels.
One popular state swimming area remains closed over water quality concerns, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Gay City State Park remains closed. DEEP said the water is being retested today and results will be available tomorrow.

The swimming areas at Day Pond State Park and Lake Waramaug State Park have reopened.

The beach is closed as the state faces a heat advisory due to high temperatures and humidity.

The swim area at Mashamoquet Brook State Park is closed for the 2021 season for ongoing maintenance.

