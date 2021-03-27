1 Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries After Crashing Into Home in Norwich: FD

One person has life-threatening injuries after crashing into a house in Norwich on Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to Rockwell Street shortly before 5 a.m. after getting a report of a vehicle into a building.

When crews arrived, they said they found one vehicle into a single-family home. The vehicle had severe front-end damage, they added.

The driver of the vehicle was extricated from the vehicle and was transported to Backus Hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Nobody in the home was injured and the Norwich Building Department says the building remains safe for living.

The investigation is ongoing.