1 Transported to Hospital After Two-Car Crash in Vernon

One person was transported to the hospital after a two-car crash in Vernon on Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Talcottville Road and Hockanum Boulevard shortly before 10 a.m. after getting a report of a two-car crash.

According to firefighters, two people were evaluated by EMS and one person was transported to the hospital. The extent of that person's injuries are unknown at this time.

Firefighters remained at the scene with police officers to block traffic while the vehicles were moved from the road. The road has since fully reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

