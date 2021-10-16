Bridgeport

10 People Rescued From Sinking Boat in Bridgeport Harbor

Ocean-Generic-5476
Getty Images

Bridgeport fire officials said 10 people were rescued from a sinking boat in Bridgeport Harbor Saturday evening.

Emergency crews received a report of a boat in distress at approximately 4:35 p.m. Initial reports indicated that the boat was about 22 feet long.

Fire and police personnel responded to the scene and saw another boat helping the occupants evacuate.

The fire boat helped tow the sinking boat to Dolphin's Cove and the good Samaritan transported everyone to shore.

No injuries were reported. The U.S. Coast Guard is investigating.

This article tagged under:

BridgeportCoast Guardwater rescueboat emergencybridgeport harbor
