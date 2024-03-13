$10,000 Mega Million winner in CT as jackpot nears $800 million

No one won the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, but there was a $10,000 winner in Connecticut.

The winning numbers were 2-16-31-57-64 and the Mega Ball was 24. Megaplier was X3.

The $10,000 winner matched four numbers and the Mega Ball. The ticket did not have the Megaplier. No information was immediately available on where the ticket was sold.

Across the country, there were two $1 million winners. One was in Massachusetts. It was sold at Kam Man Food in Quincy, NBC Boston reports.

The other was in North Carolina.

The next Mega Millions drawing will be on Friday night.

The estimated jackpot is $792 million, the sixth-highest Mega Millions jackpot in history. The cash value is $381.8 million.

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots