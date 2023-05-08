12-Year-Old, Two 13-Year-Olds Accused of Hitting Parked Cars While Driving Stolen Vehicles in Hamden

Police have arrested a 12-year-old and two 13-year-olds who are accused of hitting parked cars while in a stolen vehicle in Hamden on Sunday.

Officers were called to Spring Garden Street around 6 a.m. after getting a report of two suspicious vehicles that appeared to be breaking into parked cars.

When police arrived to the area, they said they saw a 2015 Hyundai Tucson and a 2000 Kia Forte driving recklessly in the area.

The vehicles turned onto Elihu Street and investigators said both vehicles crashed into parked cars.

Three males then fled the scene on foot before being apprehended by police a short time later. Investigators later determined both the Hyundai Tucson and the Kia Forte were previously reported as stolen.

According to police, one male is 12 years old and the other two are 13 years old. All are charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle and interfering with a police officer.