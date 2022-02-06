12 Years Later: Kleen Energy Plant Explosion Victims Remembered

Workers, family members and elected officials are honoring and remembering the six people who died in the 2010 Kleen Energy Plant Explosion with a memorial service.
The remembrance is being held on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the permanent memorial just outside of the Kleen Energy plant in Middletown.
The Kleen Energy power plant exploded in Middletown on February 7, 2010 at 11:17 a.m., officials said.
The initial blast killed five workers and injured dozens more, according to officials. One additional worker later died of his injuries.
Family members and union members are expected to tell stories about the six people who died.