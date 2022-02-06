12 Years Later: Kleen Energy Plant Explosion Victims Remembered

Workers, family members and elected officials are honoring and remembering the six people who died in the 2010 Kleen Energy Plant Explosion with a memorial service.

The remembrance is being held on Sunday at 11 a.m. at the permanent memorial just outside of the Kleen Energy plant in Middletown.

The Kleen Energy power plant exploded in Middletown on February 7, 2010 at 11:17 a.m., officials said.

Family, friends, and co-workers joined together on Sunday to remember the 6 people who lost their lives in the 2010 Kleen Energy explosion.

The initial blast killed five workers and injured dozens more, according to officials. One additional worker later died of his injuries.

Paul Gaskins survived the explosion that killed five of his co-workers at the Kleen-Energy Plant in Middletown, Connecticut. He spoke Exclusively with NBC Connecticut on Monday night from his hotel room where he is recovering from injuries sustained in the blast.

Family members and union members are expected to tell stories about the six people who died.