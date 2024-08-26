Marlborough

Driver was going 123 miles per hour on Route 2 in Marlborough: police

Connecticut State Police

State police have arrested a man who they said was going 123 miles per hour on Route 2 in Marlborough on Saturday afternoon.

State police said a state trooper who was conducting speed enforcement saw a Mercedes Benz G-Class going much faster than other vehicles around 12:11 p.m. and clocked it at 123 miles per hour.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The speed limit in the area is 65 miles per hour.

The driver, a 22-year-old Bristol man, pulled over and was taken into custody, state police said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

He was charged with reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle to endanger occupants of such motor vehicle.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in September.

This article tagged under:

Marlborough
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us