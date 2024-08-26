Driver was going 123 miles per hour on Route 2 in Marlborough: police

State police have arrested a man who they said was going 123 miles per hour on Route 2 in Marlborough on Saturday afternoon.

State police said a state trooper who was conducting speed enforcement saw a Mercedes Benz G-Class going much faster than other vehicles around 12:11 p.m. and clocked it at 123 miles per hour.

The speed limit in the area is 65 miles per hour.

The driver, a 22-year-old Bristol man, pulled over and was taken into custody, state police said.

He was charged with reckless driving and operating a motor vehicle to endanger occupants of such motor vehicle.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in September.