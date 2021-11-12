14-Year-Old Arrested on Murder, Sex Assault Charges in Manchester: PD

A teen was arrested on murder and sex assault charges in connection with the death of a 13-year-old girl in Manchester earlier this year, police said.

Manchester Police said they found a girl in the common area of an apartment complex on Olcott Street after her mother reported her missing. Family identified the 13-year-old as Zaniya Wright.

Officials said the teen, who is currently detained, was served an arrest warrant Friday on the following charges: felony murder, first-degree strangulation, first-degree sexual assault, and risk of injury to a minor.

Detectives have been investigating the teen's murder over the past five months, according to authorities. The 14-year-old was served an arrest warrant on Friday after being considered a suspect by officials.

NBC Connecticut is not identifying the suspect due to his age.

The teen's body was found in the basement of the South Adams Apartments, police said. Police said she was found in a common area, not an apartment.

Officials with the OCME said Wright died because of compression to the neck.

