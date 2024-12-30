Waterbury

14-year-old arrested for stealing multiple vehicles in Waterbury: police

waterbury police department
NBCConnecticut.com

A 14-year-old has been arrested after allegedly stealing three cars in Waterbury over the past month.

The Waterbury Police Department said a 14-year-old boy was arrested after investigators determined he was connected to three stolen vehicle incidents in the city.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

On Nov. 29, a 2024 Nissan Kicks was stolen, followed by the theft of a 2011 Honda CR-V on Dec. 18 and a 2010 Subaru Impreza on Christmas Eve.

The teen faces multiple charges for larceny of a motor vehicle. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us