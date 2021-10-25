14-Year-Old Dropped Off at Hospital With Gunshot Wound

A 14-year-old is in critical condition Monday evening after arriving at the emergency room at St. Mary's Hospital in Waterbury with a gunshot wound to the back of his head.

Waterbury Police said the teen was dropped off just before 4 p.m. He was transferred to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford. His injury is considered critical and life-threatening, according to police.

Investigators said they believe the teen was shot outside of the city. More details were not released.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.