14-year-old male accidentally shoots self in head with gun found in Watertown home: PD

A 14-year-old male is in critical condition after police said he accidentally shot himself in the head with a gun he found inside of a home in Watertown on Saturday.

Officers responded to a home on Hadley Street in the Oakville section of town around 12:30 p.m. after getting a report of a potential gunshot wound to a 14-year-old male.

According to police, the teen found an unsecured gun within the home and shot himself in the head. The shooting appears to be accidental at this time.

The male was transported to the hospital and is currently listed in critical, but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.