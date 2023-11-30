15 people arrested on federal drug charges in Waterbury

Federal authorities have arrested 15 people accused of taking part in the distribution of drugs in Waterbury, according to the U.S. State's Attorney's Office.

The individuals, who are in their 20s and 30s, are accused of distributing cocaine and fentanyl in and around the city.

Court documents show that the FBI and other law enforcement agencies have been investigating drug trafficking headed by two Waterbury men.

Using court-authorized wire taps, video surveillance, GPS tracking and more, investigators determined that over a dozen people were involved in drug sales, and distribution was happening in the William Street and Maple Avenue area, according to officials.

Authorities said 14 people were arrested on criminal complaints Wednesday, and the 15th person was detained in state custody. Five others were arrested on state charges.

Investigators seized about 700 grams of crack cocaine, more than 900 vials in crack, 200 grams of loose fentanyl, more than 1,600 dose bags of fentanyl/heroin, two stolen guns, ammunition and a large amount of cash.

“The culmination of this investigation has addressed many issues tied to drug activity and violence in our city,” Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said.

Several agencies were involved in the investigation, including the FBI, Waterbury Police Department, the DEA, Connecticut State Police and more.

“The individuals responsible for violating the law will now have to face the consequences of their actions and risk to Connecticut residents," FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Fuller said.