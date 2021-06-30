Cheshire

15-Year-Old Seriously Injured in Cheshire Crash

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19
NBC 4

A 15-year-old was seriously injured when he was pinned under a car during a car involving a car and motorcycle in Cheshire Wednesday, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Tucker and Mixville roads. The teen was taken to St. Mary's Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police did not immediately give details on any other involved.

The road is closed while police investigate. The Naugatuck Valley Collision Investigation Team has been called in.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Cheshire
