16-year-old injured in Dollar General shooting in Hartford

By Cat Murphy

NBC Connecticut

A teenage boy was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a Dollar General in Hartford Thursday evening.

According to Hartford police, officers responded to the Barbour Street Dollar General a little before 6 p.m. Thursday after receiving reports that shots had been fired inside the store.

A 16-year-old boy with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was located on-scene and transported to a local hospital, authorities said.

Police said it appears the teen was shot following an altercation inside the store.

The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to the shooting is asked to call investigators at (860) 722-8477.

