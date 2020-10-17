new haven

16-Year-Old Shot While Walking in New Haven: PD

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital after police said he was shot while he was walking in New Haven on Friday night.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls of gunfire in the area of Ellsworth Avenue and Moreland Road in the Beaver Hills neighborhood around 6:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found evidence of gunfire.

Local

Hartford 2 hours ago

Hartford Mayor to Hold Virtual Town Hall Meeting on Public Safety

Stamford 5 hours ago

1 in Critical Condition, Several Transported after Stamford Crash

Shortly after, authorities said a caller reported a gunshot victim at a home on Hobart Street near Whalley Avenue. Officers and firefighters responded to the area and said they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The teenager was transported to the hospital where authorities said he has since been treated and released.

Detectives said the shooting happened as the teen was walking with two other teens on Moreland Road. While the teens were walking, police said an unknown gunman in a vehicle fired at the teenagers.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

This article tagged under:

new havenshooting investigation
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us