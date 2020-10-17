16-Year-Old Shot While Walking in New Haven: PD

A 16-year-old was taken to the hospital after police said he was shot while he was walking in New Haven on Friday night.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls of gunfire in the area of Ellsworth Avenue and Moreland Road in the Beaver Hills neighborhood around 6:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they said they found evidence of gunfire.

Shortly after, authorities said a caller reported a gunshot victim at a home on Hobart Street near Whalley Avenue. Officers and firefighters responded to the area and said they found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The teenager was transported to the hospital where authorities said he has since been treated and released.

Detectives said the shooting happened as the teen was walking with two other teens on Moreland Road. While the teens were walking, police said an unknown gunman in a vehicle fired at the teenagers.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.