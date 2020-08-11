17-Month-Old Dies After Medication Overdose in New Haven: Police

A baby girl who was in critical condition after an overdose on medicine in New Haven has died, according to police.

Police officers and firefighters responded to a Norton Street home at 12:40 p.m. Saturday after getting a 911 call about an unresponsive child and officers learned the 17-month-old girl had likely ingested adult medication, police said.

An ambulance transported the baby to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, police said. She was in extremely critical condition in the pediatric intensive care unit and police said Tuesday that the baby has died.

The New Haven Police Department Special Victims Unit is investigating and officers notified the state Department of Children and Families. A DCF investigator and NHPD Bureau of Identification forensic detectives also responded to the home, police said.

Police are investigating the baby's death. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department Special Victims Unit detectives at 203-946-6304.