17-year-old critically injured in stabbing in Bristol

A 17-year-old young man is in critical but stable condition after being stabbed in Bristol Thursday night, according to police.

Officers responded to School Street (Route 72) just before 11 p.m. for a report of a disturbance with possible shots fired.

When they arrived, they found evidence of a serious assault in the road, police said.

A short time later officers were notified of a 17-year-old stabbing victim at a local hospital. The teen was then flown by LifeStar helicopter to a trauma hospital where he underwent surgery, according to police.

Police did not release the name of the victim.

Route 72 was expected to be closed between West Street and North Main Street through the morning commute as police continued their investigation into the stabbing, they said.

Drivers were being asked to find alternate routes.

