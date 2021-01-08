Torrington

17-Year-Old Driver Charged in Fatal June 2020 Torrington Crash

Police have arrested a 17-year-old driver in connection with a crash that killed two teenagers in Torrington in June 2020.

The car crashed on Town Farm Road on the Torrington/Litchfield town line just after 2:30 a.m. on June 9.

Officers arriving on the scene found the car engulfed in flames down an embankment.

Thomas Graveline, 16, of Litchfield and Matthew Rousseau, 16, of Northfield, were both killed in the crash, according to police. Several other teens were injured.

The 17-year-old driver turned himself in to police on Friday. He has been charged with two counts of negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, traveling too fast for conditions, improper turn/movement right, violation of passengers 16 or 17 years old, and violation of restrictions of a motor vehicle operator.

Police said alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the crash.

The driver posted a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Torrington
