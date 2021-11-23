Stamford

17-Year-Old Motorcyclist in Critical Condition After Colliding With a Pick-Up Truck in Stamford

A teenager who was driving a motorcycle has life-threatening injuries after colliding with a pick-up truck in Stamford on Monday night.

Police said they were called to a crash with serious injuries involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Elm Street and North State Street around 9:20 p.m.

Investigators said they learned a 17-year-old Stamford resident was driving a motorcycle southbound on Elm Street when he collided with a pick-up truck being driven by a 21-year-old Stamford resident.

According to investigators, it appears the pick-up truck turned into the path of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries during the crash and was transported to Stamford Hospital, police said. He is currently in critical condition.

The driver of the pick-up truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at (203) 977-4712.

