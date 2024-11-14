19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly head-on crash in Willington

A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection to a deadly head-on crash in Willington last November.

Clifton Graves, 55, of Monson, Massachusetts, was driving a 2008 Cadillac CTS north on River Road when a Stafford man in a Chevrolet Equinox crossed over from the other side of the road and struck him head-on, according to state police.

Graves was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the other car, Dominic Ledbetter, 19, turned himself in on Monday.

Ledbetter faces charges including negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, traveling unreasonably fast and failure to maintain proper lane.

He was held on a $50,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Nov. 25.

The investigation remains ongoing.