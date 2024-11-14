Willington

19-year-old arrested in connection to deadly head-on crash in Willington

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 19-year-old has been arrested in connection to a deadly head-on crash in Willington last November.

Clifton Graves, 55, of Monson, Massachusetts, was driving a 2008 Cadillac CTS north on River Road when a Stafford man in a Chevrolet Equinox crossed over from the other side of the road and struck him head-on, according to state police.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Graves was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the other car, Dominic Ledbetter, 19, turned himself in on Monday.

Ledbetter faces charges including negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, traveling unreasonably fast and failure to maintain proper lane.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

He was held on a $50,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Nov. 25.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Willington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us