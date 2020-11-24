19-Year-Old Woman Shot Multiple Times While Standing in Front of New Haven Business: PD

A 19-year-old woman was transported to the hospital after she was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of a business in New Haven late Monday night.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls of a person shot outside of a business on Ferry Street between Grand Avenue and Exchange Street shortly before midnight.

When police arrived, they said they found a 19-year-old woman with multiple gunshot wounds in a rear commercial parking lot. An ambulance transported her to Yale New Haven Hospital, where she is listed in stable condition, authorities said.

According to investigators, it is believed the woman was shot as she stood with several people in front of the business on Ferry Street. It is unknown if she was the intended target.

Authorities believe the unknown gunman fled on foot toward Exchange Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.