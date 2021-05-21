2 Arrested After Assault of Employees, Customer at Westfield Trumbull Mall: Police

Two men are accused of attacking several people at the Westfield Trumbull Mall, according to police.

Officials said 26-year-old Lorenzo Carter and 25-year-old Deonte Sayles, of Bridgeport, were arrested after being accused of assaulting mall employees and a customer on Thursday.

Police said the incident began when an argument escalated into a physical assault.

The men entered a T-Mobile store and asked about a discrepancy with a phone bill when one of the men, Carter, started to yell at the employee assisting them. Carter then went around the counter and used both of his fists to punch the employee in the face and body, according to police.

A second employee tried to stop Carter when Sayles intervened and punched the second employee in the head, police said.

Officials said one of the employees was transported to the hospital for treatment of a head injury.

As the men left the store, Carter is accused of approaching an elderly woman who was talking of her cell phone, grabbing it from her ear, pulling her hair and throwing the phone across the hallway. The woman sustained minor injuries, but required no medical attention, officials said.

The men fled the area but were apprehended by Trumbull police in the mall's parking lot, where one of the men allegedly became confrontational with police and resisted arrest, officials said.

No additional information was immediately available.