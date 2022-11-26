2 Dead in Crash on Route 15 Southbound in Wallingford

Two people have died after a crash on Route 15 southbound in Wallingford early Saturday morning.

State police said 22-year-old Adejah Valentine, of Hartford, was traveling in the left lane on Route 15 south near exit 66 around 1:30 a.m. when he ran off the roadway, went up an embankment and collided with a tree.

After the collision, investigators said the vehicle rolled over and both Valentine and his passenger were ejected.

The passenger, later identified as 19-year-old Tajay Walsh, of Manchester, and Valentine were transported to Midstate Medical Center. Both were later pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper McCue #792 at CT State Police Troop I at (203) 393-4200 or daniel.mccue@ct.gov.