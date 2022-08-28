Wethersfield

2 Found Dead in Car After Shots Fired in Wethersfield Neighborhood

NBC Connecticut

Wethersfield police found two people dead in a car outside a home on Mountain Laurel Drive Saturday night.

Officers responded to Mountain Laurel Drive around 9:30 p.m. after getting 911 calls about shots fired in the area, according to police.

When they arrived, they found the two people dead inside the car, police said.

Police have not released the identities of the two people.

There is no immediate threat to the community, according to police.

Wethersfield police called in Connecticut State Police to help process the scene.

