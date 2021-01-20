2 Hurt After Being Hit by a Car in Hamden

Two people were hurt when they were hit by a car in Hamden Tuesday.

Hamden police said they were called to the area of Putnam Avenue and Glendale Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to police, the driver was traveling west on Putnam Avenue when they hit a 59-year-old victim that was trying to cross the street. The driver then continued driving, hitting a 70-year-old victim who was standing in the street.

The 59-year-old victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital with a life-threatening head injury. The 70-year-old was also taken to the hospital, with a leg injury.

The driver stayed at the scene. The investigatino is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Nicholas Lovett at 203-281-8218.