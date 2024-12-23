Watertown

2 injured after car crash closes road in Watertown

Watertown Police
Two people are injured after a car crash on Route 262 in Watertown Monday evening.

The police department said the road is closed in the area of Frost Bridge Road, near the Route 8 North off ramp, because of a two-car crash.

Two people sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash, police said.

The road will be closed until debris from the crash is removed.

No additional information was immediately available.

