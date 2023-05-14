2 Injured in Head-On Crash in Broad Brook

Two people are injured after a head-on crash in Broad Brook on Sunday.
Firefighters were called to the head-on crash on Route 140 around 10 a.m.
According to fire officials, two people needed medical care and were transported to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
