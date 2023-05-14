Broad Brook

2 Injured in Head-On Crash in Broad Brook

Broad Brook Fire Department

Two people are injured after a head-on crash in Broad Brook on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the head-on crash on Route 140 around 10 a.m.

According to fire officials, two people needed medical care and were transported to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Broad Brook
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us