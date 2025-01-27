Manchester

2 injured in rollover crash involving an ambulance in Manchester

Two people were injured in a rollover crash involving an ambulance in Manchester on Sunday night.

Emergency crews responded to Buckland Street and Buckland Hills Road around 9:15 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Firefighters at the scene said they found a two-vehicle crash, one of which was an ASM ambulance.

Fire officials said the ambulance had rolled over onto its side after the crash.

Everyone involved in the crash was able to exit the vehicles on their own and no extrication was required.

According to the fire department, two people were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. Two additional people declined medical treatment.

The fire department says at the time of the crash, the ambulance was not assigned to an emergency call, had no lights or sirens activated and there was no patient inside.

The crash remains under investigation.

