2 children killed, 3 adults injured in crash on Route 8 North in Beacon Falls

Two children have died and three adults are injured after a crash on Route 8 North in Beacon Falls on Sunday.

State police said a 33-year-old man from Stratford was driving a Honda near exit 23 around 3:30 p.m. when he was rear-ended by a 40-year-old man from Oxford driving a Ford F600 truck.

After the crash, both vehicles landed against a concrete barrier between the left shoulder and left lane of the highway.

Two children inside of the Honda were transported to Waterbury Hospital and later died of their injuries, according to troopers. The children have been identified as 6-year-old Laura Vitoria Alves Brito and 3-year-old Riquelme Alves Brito, both of Bridgeport.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The driver of the Honda and his 25-year-old female passenger were transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the Ford was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The northbound side of the highway was closed for several hours between exits 23 and 25. It has since fully reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone that may have information should contact Trooper Daniel McCue #792 at CSP Troop I at (203) 393-4200 or by email at daniel.mccue@ct.gov.