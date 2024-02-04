Beacon Falls

Crash with life-threatening injuries closes Route 8 North in Beacon Falls

By Cailyn Blonstein

A crash with life-threatening injuries has closed part of Route 8 in Beacon Falls on Sunday.

The northbound side of the highway is currently closed between exits 23 and 25, according to CT Roads. The crash reportedly involves two vehicles.

Fire officials described the crash as serious and said there are life-threatening injuries. At least one person has been taken to an area hospital, state police added.

The state police accident reconstruction team has been called to the scene.

Anyone in the area is urged to avoid Route 8 until further notice.

There is no estimate for when the highway will fully reopen.

The police activity from the crash also appears to be impacting trains in the area.

