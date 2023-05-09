retail industry

2 Mass. Christmas Tree Shops Locations Listed on Closure List

By Matt Fortin

Christmas Tree Shops
FILE

After its recent Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing last, two locations of the Christmas Tree Shops in Massachusetts were included on a store closure list, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

The two Bay State stores on the closure list are both on Cape Cod, in Bourne and Falmouth, according to WJAR.

The news outlet reported that stores in Florida, Georgia, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia are also slated to shut down, but that list could change.

Christmas Tree Shops started on Cape Cod in the 1950s, and is now based in Middleboro. The chain runs 82 stores in 20 states.

