2 men arrested on prostitution charges connected to suspicious death of woman at Shelton hotel: police

Two men have been arrested on prostitution-related charges in connection with an October suspicious death investigation in Shelton.

Daqwon Graham, 30, of Ansonia, and Jordan Rambert, 35, of New Haven turned themselves in on Thursday, police said.

Graham is charged with promoting prostitution and Rambert is charged with soliciting prostitution.

The arrests stem from a complaint on Oct.1 when a woman was found dead in the courtyard of the Residence Inn on Bridgeport Avenue in Shelton.

According to police, Rambert was at the hotel visiting the woman when she left the room and never returned.

Police did not say how the woman died or if her death was criminal in nature.

An investigation revealed the room at the hotel was rented by Graham and the vehicle connected to the woman was registered to Graham as well, according to police.

Graham and Rambert were both released on $10,000 bond and are scheduled to appear before a judge in Derby Superior Court on Jan. 16.

