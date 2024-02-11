2 men shot while traveling on Main Street in Bridgeport: police

Two men were shot while traveling on Main Street in Bridgeport over the weekend, according to police.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation downtown in the 1300 block of Main Street around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday.

On Main Street, police said they found a crime scene just south of Congress Street.

Shortly after, dispatchers said two men with gunshot wounds were dropped off at an area hospital. Their injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Authorities believe both men were shot while traveling south on Main Street.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Detective Aaron Rivera at (203) 581-5179. Tips can also be submitted to the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.