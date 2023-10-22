westport

2 missing after boat sinks in Long Island Sound off Westport

Mark Tutino

Two people are missing after a boating accident off Westport on Sunday, according to police.

A boater found a man standing on a buoy in the area of Cockenoe Island in Long Island Sound around 4 p.m., police said. Another male and female were fulled from the water nearby.

The three were taken to the hospital to be evaluated, but it was learned that there were a total of five people on a boat that took on water and sank and that two people were still missing, police said.

Several agencies searched the area but were unable to find the two other people in the water.

Any boaters who were in the area of Cockenoe Island between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday are asked to call Westport police at 203-341-6000.

