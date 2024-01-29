2 New Haven police officers arrested for driving under the influence: PD

Two New Haven police officers have been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence while off duty.

The police department said they were notified of two separate incidents involving officers Alexander Carr, 31, and Kenneth Cobb, 33.

Authorities said they received several calls about a person swerving in traffic on Interstate 95 in Bridgeport. The incident happened Saturday night.

State police said Carr failed field sobriety tests and was determined to be driving under the influence. He resisted arrest so he was placed on the ground and ultimately taken into custody, troopers said. He was hospitalized with minor injuries and has since been charged with DUI and resisting arrest.

Troopers also arrested Cobb after an incident that happened overnight on Sunday. He was seen driving through a red light at the intersection of South Orange Street and South Frontage Road in New Haven.

According to state police, Cobb was slurring his words when interacting with troopers. He failed a field sobriety test and was charged with operating under the influence.

The police department has opened an internal investigation and both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Carr has been with the police department since January 2016 and Cobb has been with the department since November 2014, respectively. Both officers are expected to appear in court next month.