Wethersfield

2 people escape as fire causes heavy damage to home in Wethersfield

By Cailyn Blonstein

Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department

Two people were safely able to escape from a Wethersfield home during a fire that caused heavy damage overnight.

Firefighters were called to Fairview Drive a few minutes before midnight after getting a report of a structure fire.

Crews found heavy fire at the back of a home and brought it under control in 15 minutes.

Additional help was brought in from Cromwell, Glastonbury, Newington and Rocky Hill.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to fire officials, the fire caused heavy damage to the back of the home.

Authorities said two people were safely able to escape from the home. No injuries were reported.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation by the fire marshal.

This article tagged under:

Wethersfield
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us