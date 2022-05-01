2 People Hospitalized After Crash in Tolland

Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Tolland Sunday afternoon.

The Tolland Fire Department said a car crash happened in the area of Goose Lane and Merrow Road.

Officials said two people were injured but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area. The scene has since been cleared and all lanes are open to traffic.

No additional information was immediately available.