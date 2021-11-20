2 Pets Killed in Torrington House Fire

Two pets have died after a house fire in Torrington on Friday night.

Crews were called to a home on Norfolk Road, also known as Route 272, around 9 p.m. after getting a report of a building fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found smoke coming out of several windows in the single-family home.

Interior firefighting crews used multiple hose lines to extinguish a fire that had extended from the basement to the second floor, fire officials said. Additional personnel and resources were called and a second alarm was declared.

According to investigators, the house sustained substantial fire, heat and smoke damage. The residents of the home are currently displaced.

Two pets died in the fire, fire officials said. No civilians or firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.