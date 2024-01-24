Hartford

2 pets rescued from Hartford house fire

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

Two pets were rescued from a house fire in Hartford on Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a two-family home on Henry Street around 9:15 a.m. after getting a report of smoke coming from the building.

According to fire officials, there was fire on the second floor with heavy smoke and moderate heat.

Additional firefighters were brought in for manpower due to the weather. About 32 firefighters helped bring the fire under control in about 45 minutes.

Firefighters said two pets were rescued from the home and one pet was able to escape before crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Four adults and two children are now displaced. The Hartford Fire Special Services Unit is helping the families.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

