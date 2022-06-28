8-Year-Old Boy Seriously Injured in Colchester Crash

An 8-year-old boy has serious injuries and a woman was taken to the hospital after a crash in Colchester on Monday night.

Troopers were called to the intersection of Route 16, also known as Middletown Road, and Bulkeley Hill Road around 5:45 p.m. after getting a report of a crash.

State police said a GMC Sierra K3500 was traveling east on Middletown Road and a Toyota Echo was traveling south on Scofield Road around 5:45 p.m.

At some point, authorities said the Toyota Echo drove south into the intersection of Middletown Road and collided with the GMC Sierra K3500.

The driver of the Toyota Echo, identified by state police as an East Hampton woman, was taken to Hartford Hospital to be treated for suspected injuries. An 8-year-old boy who was in her vehicle was taken to Connecticut Children's with serious injuries, according to investigators.

The driver of the GMC Sierra K3500 was not injured.

The Connecticut State Police C.A.R.S. Unit (accident reconstruction) was called and are investigating the crash.

Route 16 was closed at Davidson Road, Cabin Road, Scofield Road and Bulkeley Hill Road. It has since reopened.