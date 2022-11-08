2 Women Accused of Killing Waterbury Woman, Using Her Credit Cards

Two women are accused of killing a 34-year-old Waterbury woman and using her credit cards to make several purchases.

Officers responded to an apartment on Newbury Street just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 after family members of the victim, 34-year-old Shelly Stamp, found her unresponsive in her apartment, police said.

Medical personnel had pronounced Stamp dead shortly before officers arrived, according to police.

Several family members told police they had not heard from Stamp recently so they made arrangements to check on her, found her unresponsive and contacted authorities.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Stamp was a paraprofessional for Waterbury Public Schools, working with children with special needs, and also had several waitressing jobs in the Greater Waterbury area, according to her obituary.

The Waterbury Police Detective Bureau took over this investigation.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner’s Officer conducted and autopsy and further investigation was needed to determine the cause of Stamp’s death, police said.

Investigators determined that Stamp had an altercation earlier in the day with two women and Stamp was injured.

They identified the suspects as Heather Anderson, 35, of Naugatuck, and Shannon Gritzbach, 37, of Waterbury, and said they stole credit cards from Stamp before to leaving the scene and made several purchases with them.

Anderson and Gritzbach were charged with the murder of Stamp, conspiracy to commit home invasion, robbery in the first degree, assault in the first degree, larceny in the sixth degree, illegal use of credit cards and burglary in the first degree.

Anderson is in custody of the state Department of Corrections on a $1 million bond and Waterbury police held Gritzbach on a $1 million bond.