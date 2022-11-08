Waterbury

2 Women Accused of Killing Waterbury Woman, Using Her Credit Cards

Waterbury police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Two women are accused of killing a 34-year-old Waterbury woman and using her credit cards to make several purchases.

Officers responded to an apartment on Newbury Street just after 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 after family members of the victim, 34-year-old Shelly Stamp, found her unresponsive in her apartment, police said.

Medical personnel had pronounced Stamp dead shortly before officers arrived, according to police.

Several family members told police they had not heard from Stamp recently so they made arrangements to check on her, found her unresponsive and contacted authorities.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Stamp was a paraprofessional for Waterbury Public Schools, working with children with special needs, and also had several waitressing jobs in the Greater Waterbury area, according to her obituary.

The Waterbury Police Detective Bureau took over this investigation.

The Office of Chief Medical Examiner’s Officer conducted and autopsy and further investigation was needed to determine the cause of Stamp’s death, police said.

Local

Powerball 2 hours ago

1 Powerball Ticket Sold in CA Won $2.04 Billion; 4 $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in CT

Election Day 2 hours ago

Voters to Decide Conn.'s Next Governor on Election Day

Investigators determined that Stamp had an altercation earlier in the day with two women and Stamp was injured.

They identified the suspects as Heather Anderson, 35, of Naugatuck, and Shannon Gritzbach, 37, of Waterbury, and said they stole credit cards from Stamp before to leaving the scene and made several purchases with them.

Anderson and Gritzbach were charged with the murder of Stamp, conspiracy to commit home invasion, robbery in the first degree, assault in the first degree, larceny in the sixth degree, illegal use of credit cards and burglary in the first degree.

Anderson is in custody of the state Department of Corrections on a $1 million bond and Waterbury police held Gritzbach on a $1 million bond.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us